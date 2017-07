‘నేనే ముఖ్యమంత్రిని..’: కమల్ హాసన్ సంచలన ట్వీట్, రజనీకాంత్ కు చెక్?

National

Ramesh Babu

An 11-line riddle-rhyme from actor Kamal Haasan set twitterati ablaze late on Tuesday night, as it indicated his possible entry into politics. Kamal deftly uses the Tamil word 'Mudhalvar' which means chief minister as well a leader. 'If I decide, I am mudhalvar', his says. The rough transliteration of his 11-line Tamil poem is: Let us criticise, none is king now. Let us spring up heartily, as we are not kings like them. If routed and dead, I am militant. If I decide, I am 'mudhalvar'. Am I a slave coz I bow? Am I a loser if I shun the crown? Its an error to shoo them as fools. Paths can't be seen unless searched. Come along with me, Comrade, one who sets out to smash absurdity will be a leader."