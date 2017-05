‘ఆప్’ కీ కహానీ : నమ్మినవాళ్లే కొంప ముంచారు! ఇక ‘కేజ్రీ’ పని అయిపోయినట్లేనా?

అవినీతి నిర్మూలనే తన ధ్యేయమంటూ పార్టీ గుర్తుగా శుభ్రం చేసే ‘చీపురు’ను ఎంచుకున్న అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ కు ఇప్పుడు అదే చీపురుతో తనను తానే ఊడ్చుకోవాల్సిన దుస్థితి ఏర్పడింది.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A day after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and complained about corruption in the AAP government, the L-G has forwarded the complaint to the anti-corruption branch (ACB) and asked for a report in seven days. Kapil Mishra, who was sacked as the state water minister on Saturday, accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of taking Rs 2 crore from Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain. The allegation of corruption levelled by Kapil Mishra was rejected by the Aam Aadmi Party, with senior leaders such as Kumar Vishwas saying that even Kejriwal's worst enemies cannot imagine him to be corrupt.