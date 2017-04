షాకింగ్: మనిషి ఆత్మ బయటికెలా వస్తుందో చూడాలనుకున్నాడు.. అందుకని కుటుంబ సభ్యులనే..

మనిషి మరణించినప్పుడు శరీరంలోని ఆత్మ బయటికెలా వస్తుందో చూడాలనుకున్నాడు అతడు. అందుకోసం కని పెంచిన తల్లిదండ్రులను, తోడబుట్టిన సోదరిని చంపేశాడు.

English summary

A man arrested for allegedly murdering four family members at their residence in Thiruvananthapuram’s posh Nathencode colony has reportedly told police that he was working on “an experiment to detach human souls from their bodies”. Baffled by such a peculiar motive on the part of 30-year-old Cadell Jeanson Raja, investigators had no choice but to include psychiatrists in the interrogation team.Police said Raja, who suffers from bipolar disorder, seemed unrepentant over murdering his relatives, including his parents and sister. He did not hesitate in admitting his involvement in the crime, stating that the entire episode was part of an experiment in the field of astral projection.