లొకేషన్లు మార్చి.. చెరుకుతోటలో దాచి, శ్రీకాంత్ గౌడ్ కిడ్నాప్ వ్యవహారం

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a story straight out of a crime thriller, a doctor traveling home in an Ola cab earlier this month was abducted by the cabbie and his associates. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore, not from the doctor's family, but from Ola. The 13-day drama, which saw two police encounters with the accused and 200 Delhi cops being deployed for investigations and search operations, finally ended on Wednesday with the doctor's rescue and the arrest of four kidnappers from Meerut. At least other five accused, including the masterminds, are absconding.