కుల్ భూషణ్ జాదవ్ కేసులో రేపు భారత్, పాక్ వాదనలు.. డిసెంబర్ లో తుది తీర్పు

Ramesh Babu

English summary

India and Pakistan are going to argue in Kul Bhushan Jadav Case here in International Court of Justice on Wednesday. Pakistan Army Court issued death sentence to Indian Navy former officer Kul Bhushan Jadav. India approached the International Court of Justice against the Pakistan's Army Court's judgement. From that moment, arguments between Pakistan and India are going on. Tomorrow once again arguments will be held in the Court.