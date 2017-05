‘ఆప్’ సంక్షోభం : దిగొచ్చిన కేజ్రీవాల్.. షరతులకూ అంగీకారం.. కుమార్ కు రాజస్థాన్ వ్యవహారాలు

ఢిల్లీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ ఎట్టకేలకు దిగొచ్చారు. కొన్ని రోజులుగా ఆమ్ ఆద్మీ పార్టీలో నెలకొన్న సంక్షోభాన్ని నివారించడానికి ఇంతకాలం తనకు ఏ మాత్రం అలవాటు లేని రాజీ ధోరణిలోకి వచ్చారు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 15:55 [IST]

English summary

NEW DELHI: As Aam Aadmi Party battled a major internal crisis with speculation that senior leader Kumar Vishwas was on the verge of quitting over allegations made by MLA Amanatullah Khan, party chief Arvind Kejriwal met the upset leader late on Tuesday night in a last-ditch attempt at rapprochement ."Kumar is upset, but I am sure we will convince him. He is an integral part of our movement," Kejriwal said after emerging from the meeting. Earlier in the day , Kumar Vishwas had defied Kejriwal's direction not to make public remarks. In an emotional statement at an impromptu press conference outside his Ghaziabad house, he said that if Khan had made allegations against Kejriwal or Manish Sisodia, he would have been expelled from the party in no time.