National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

There seems to be no end to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s legal troubles — first the fodder scam, and now the land-for-hotels deals case in which his wife and son are also accused. And if Shabnam Mausi Bano, India’s first transgender MLA is to be believed, it’s all because of her curse.