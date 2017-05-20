ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌లోని చార్‌ధామ్‌లో అంతర్భాగమైన విష్ణుప్రయాగ ప్రాంతంలో శుక్రవారం సాయంత్రం ఒక్కసారిగా కొండచరియలు విరిగిపడటంతో 1500 మంది చార్‌ధామ్‌ యాత్రికులు ఎక్కడికక్కడే నిలిచిపోయారు.

English summary

The Char Dham Yatra to Badrinath got disrupted on Friday afternoon after a massive landslide occurred at Hathi Parvat, near Vishnuprayag, about 9 km from Joshimath in Chamoli district. About 13,500 tourists are stuck, according to preliminary estimates.Incidentally, the debris brought down by the landslide affected almost 150 meters of area and also damaged 60 meters of Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway. However, no pilgrim sustained any injuries in the landslide. "Border Roads Organization (BRO) and police personnel are at the spot and trying to manage the situation. We are trying to ensure that debris is cleared and traffic movement is restored soon," said Tripti Bhatt, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamoli.