న్యూఢిల్లీ: పాన్ కార్డును ఆధార్‌తో లింక్ చేసే గ‌డువును ఆగ‌స్టు 31 వ‌ర‌కు ప్ర‌భుత్వం పొడిగించింది. ఈలోగా అనుసంధానం చేయ‌క‌పోతే పాన్ కార్డు ర‌ద్ద‌వుతుంద‌ని రెవిన్యూ కార్య‌ద‌ర్శి హ‌స్ముఖ్ ఆదియా తెలిపారు.

అలాగే ఆదాయ‌పు ప‌న్ను చెల్లించ‌డానికి సెంట్ర‌ల్ బోర్డ్ ఆఫ్ డైరెక్ట్ టాక్సెస్ కూడా ఆధార్‌, పాన్ లింక్‌ను త‌ప్ప‌నిస‌రి చేసింది. ఈ కార‌ణంతోనే ఆదాయ‌పు ప‌న్ను చెల్లింపుల తేదీని కూడా ఆగ‌స్ట్ 5 వ‌ర‌కు పొడిగిస్తూ ఆదాయ‌పు ప‌న్ను శాఖ ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసింది.

ఆదాయ‌పు ప‌న్ను శాఖ అధికారిక వెబ్‌సైట్‌పై ప‌డుతున్న భారాన్ని త‌గ్గించడానికే ఈ నిర్ణ‌యం తీసుకున్న‌ట్లు ప్ర‌భుత్వం తెలిపింది. జూలై 1 నుంచి ఆధార్‌, పాన్ కార్డుల లింక్‌ను ప్ర‌భుత్వం త‌ప్ప‌నిస‌రి చేసిన సంగ‌తి తెలిసిందే.

ఇలా అనుసంధానం చేయ‌క‌పోతే పాన్ కార్డ్ ర‌ద్ద‌వుతుంద‌ని వెల్ల‌డించ‌డం ఇదే మొద‌టిసారి. కాబ‌ట్టి వీలైనంత త్వ‌ర‌గా పాన్‌కార్డును ఆధార్ నెంబ‌ర్‌తో లింక్ చేయాల‌ని ఆదాయ‌పు పన్ను శాఖ కోరింది.

The linking of Aadhaar and PAN cards can be done by August 31, the CBDT has said today while also mentioning that income tax returns will only be processed after the linking is complete. Earlier, Revenue Secretary Adhia had told news channel ET Now that PAN cards which were not linked with Aadhaar would be cancelled and that would happen after a stipulated date. It would seem that the CBDT has set that date at August 31. The body also said that income tax returns would only be processed once the linking was done. The last date to file income tax returns has been extended till August 5.
