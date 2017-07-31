National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The linking of Aadhaar and PAN cards can be done by August 31, the CBDT has said today while also mentioning that income tax returns will only be processed after the linking is complete. Earlier, Revenue Secretary Adhia had told news channel ET Now that PAN cards which were not linked with Aadhaar would be cancelled and that would happen after a stipulated date. It would seem that the CBDT has set that date at August 31. The body also said that income tax returns would only be processed once the linking was done. The last date to file income tax returns has been extended till August 5.