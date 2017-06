1962 యుద్ధం గుర్తుందిగా: చైనా వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు.. తీవ్రంగా హెచ్చరించిన భారత్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Friday, June 30, 2017

Asking India to withdraw its troops from the Donglong area in Sikkim sector as a precondition for a “meaningful dialogue” to settle the boundary issue, China on Thursday said India must learn from “historical lessons”, an indirect reference to 1962 war. "We have made it clear to the Indian side to correct their wrong doing and withdraw all personnel from Chinese territory," he said. Meanwhile, Bhutan’s ambassador to India, Major-General V Namgyal told The Hindu that “the road construction by the Chinese Army was ‘progressing toward’ a camp of the Royal Bhutan Army at Zom Pelri and he added that Bhutan has asked China to “stop and refrain from changing the status quo.”