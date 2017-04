నా కోరిక తీర్చు.. హాల్ టికెట్ తీసుకో: విద్యార్థినికి ఓ అధ్యాపకుడి ఆఫర్

లాగేసుకున్న హాల్‌టికెట్‌ తిరిగి ఇవ్వాలంటే తన కోరిక తీర్చాలంటూ ఓ విద్యార్థినిని వేధించిన ఓ పాలిటెక్నిక్ కళాశాల అధ్యాపకుడికి అరదండాలు తగిలించారు పోలీసులు.

English summary

NAGPUR: Police today registered a case against a lecturer of a city-based polytechnic college for allegedly molesting a girl student. The incident took place on April 13 when the girl appeared for her college exam at Dharampeth Polytechnic College, which was her examination center. The victim studies in a different polytechnic college, police said. According to police, the accused Amit Ganvir had caught the girl copying during the exam. "The girl later complained that the accused, Amit Ganvir, who is the lecturer at Dharampeth Polytechnic College and was the supervisor in her exam hall, had snatched her identity card, exam hall ticket and her mobile phone during the exam," in-charge of Ambhazari police station, inspector Atul Sabnis told PTI.