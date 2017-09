జబ్బలు చరుచుకోవడం కాదు: ప్రగతిపై మోదీకి రాజన్ చురక

National

Swetha

English summary

With India trailing China on economic growth post demonetisation, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has said the government should not have done "chest-thumping" on being the fastest-growing economy without achieving very strong GDP expansion for 10 years.In an interview , he said India can lecture the world on things such as culture and history, but on growth, it should do that only after achieving 8-10 per cent rate for 10 years.