ఖట్టర్ సర్కార్ అర్ధ సత్యాల పుట్ట: డేరాలో ఆయుధ శిక్షణపై 2010లోనే సైన్యం హెచ్చరిక

English summary

In the past over 100 hours of the Dera Sacha Sauda mayhem, the BJP government in Haryana led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar relied on lies, half-truths and secrecy to defend itself in the face of the mayhem which left 36 people dead and over 250 injured. The Khattar government, which has come under attack for its inept handling of tough situations leaving the common people at the mercy of marauding mobs, be it the Jat agitators in February last year or the Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) followers on Friday, has chosen to brazenly pat itself on its back for "controlling the situation within three hours" and even claiming that things could have been worse.