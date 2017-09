నకిలీ బాబాల్లో.. స్వామి నిత్యానంద ఎందుకు లేడు?

National

ABAP i.e. the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which is the apex body of Hindu Sadhus has come out with a list of “14 fake babas” on Sunday. Yes, of late, there have been too many controversies surrounding Godmen and we really look forward to some action being taken against them. Swami Narendra Giri, the president of ABAP, said that the common people have to be cautious about these fake babas who take people for granted under the name of “Traditions”. In fact, they are a dark spot in the name of Sanyasis and Sadhus.But in this list.. there is no name of Swamy Nityananda.. Why?