అన్సారీపై సంఘ్ ముప్పేట దాడి: ప్రాపకం కోసమన్న వెంకయ్య

National

Swetha

English summary

In his last interview as Vice President, Hamid Ansari said that "there is a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity among the Muslims in the country", triggering a debate. It also invited a sharp reaction from a leader of the ruling BJP. Now, Indresh Kumar, a senior leader of the RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor, has hit out at Mr Ansari, saying he should "go and live in a country where he feels secure".