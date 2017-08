National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

There is nothing like long weekends to boost the mood and luckily, this August, is having long weekends to its credit. The southren states will be celebrating Varamahalakshmi festival ( restricted holiday) on Friday and the North Indians will celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Monday. As both falls under restricted holidays across the country, people opting for any one or both will be benifitted. Again taking a leave on August 14 (Monday) would result in straight holidays from August 12-15. August seems to be a promising month with tons of time to relax and utilize the leaves. So plan well ahead and enjoy!