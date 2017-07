‘‘అచ్చం కాజోల్ లా.., అందుకే ప్రపోజ్ చేశా, ముందు కాదన్నా ఆ తర్వాత...’’

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis revealed his love story in an recent interview. He love Amruta Ranade and married her when he was a MLA. Later he became Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He told when he first saw her.. she looks like Bollywood Heronie Kagal for his eyes. So he liked her very much and went directly to her to propose. He told, First she refused and later she agreed to marry me. Now we have a daughter named Devija.. He added.