ఢిల్లీలో రూ.73.50 పెరిగిన వంట గ్యాస్ ధర! సెప్టెంబర్ 1 నుంచే అమలు

Ramesh Babu

In what can be termed as a bad news for the consumers, domestic cooking gas or Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices were hiked by 14 per cent in Delhi, according to media reports. Oil companies on Thursday announced a steep price hike by Rs. 73.50 in Delhi on the price of a domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder. The revised price of a cylinder will be Rs. 597.50. The new rates will be applicable from September 1.