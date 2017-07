National

In a further push towards the 'Digital India' initiative, "mAadhaar" (a mobile-based interface) has been launched. The app developed by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will carry demographic information like name, date of birth, gender and address along with the user's photograph and is linked with one's Aadhaar number. The app is currently available for Android users only. "LAUNCHING #mAadhaar- Carry your Aadhaar on your Mobile. The android app from UIDAI is now available on Google Play," a tweet from Aadhaar's verified account stated.