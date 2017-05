‘మహాత్ముడి’ స్కూల్‌ మూసివేత.. 164 ఏళ్ల చరిత్ర.. ఇక మ్యూజియంగా..

జాతిపిత మహాత్మాగాంధీ విద్యాభ్యాసం చేసిన ఆల్ప్రెడ్ హైస్కూల్‌ మూతపడింది. దాదాపు 164 ఏళ్ల చరిత్ర ఉన్న ఈ పాఠశాల ఇకమీదట ప్రదర్శన శాలగా మారనుంది.

Story first published: Friday, May 5, 2017, 15:00 [IST]

English summary

Alfred High School—the 164-year-old institution where Mahatma Gandhi studied—has been shut down by the authorities to make way for a museum. The proposal to convert this state-run Gujarati medium school, also known as Mohandas Gandhi High School, into a museum was accepted by the Gujarat government last year. Mahatma Gandhi passed out from the school in 1887 at the age of 18. Going ahead with the decision, school authorities have started issuing school leaving certificates to all 125-odd students, said officials. “We have started issuing leaving certificates to the students, who can now secure admission in any school of their preference for the next academic year” said the district education officer Reva Patel.