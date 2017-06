మహాత్మాగాంధీ ‘తెలివైన వ్యాపారి’ అన్న అమిత్ షా.. మండిపడిన కాంగ్రెస్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Describing the Congress as a party that was never set up on the basis of any ideology, BJP president Amit Shah said the party was launched as a special purpose vehicle to secure Independence. This is the reason, he went on, that Mahatma Gandhi advocated the party's dissolution right after Independence. "Bahut chatur baniya tha woh (He was a clever baniya)," Mr Shah said, a description that prompted the Congress to demand an apology. Mr Shah said Mahatma Gandhi could foretell how things would pan out if the Congress - "a party started by a Briton as an association" - continued to exist after Independence and advocated its dissolution. "Mahatma Gandhi didn't do that (disband the Congress), but now some people are finishing the task of dismantling Congress party," the BJP president said.