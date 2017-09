ప్రధాని 'లైవ్'కు బెంగాల్ నో: మోడీకి మమతా బెనర్జీ షాక్

National

Srinivas G

English summary

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has once again taken on the centre, this time on its move to air Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech live at colleges and universities. The state government has directed all the universities and colleges under its jurisdiction to ignore the directive of University Grants Comission (UGC) to arrange live telecast of Modi’s speech on September 11 on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s address to the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.