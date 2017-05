తండ్రి మృతదేహం వద్దే 5 రోజులుగా కొడుకు ఇలా. ఎందుకంటే?

చనిపోయిన తండ్రి మృతదేహం పక్కనే ఆయన కుమారుడు ఐదురోజులపాటు అలాగే కూర్చొన్న ఘటన తమిళనాడులో ఆలస్యంగా వెలుగుచూసింది.

English summary

Britto has been sitting beside his father, 73-year-old Arul Raj, without any food or water for a long time. 40-year-old Britto is mentally ill and did not know his father had been dead for five days. He had been sitting beside Mr Raj's decomposed body.