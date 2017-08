వార్నీ.. అప్పులు తీర్చుకోవాలని సొంతంగా నోట్లు ముద్రించేశాడు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The special operations group (SOG) of the city police busted a counterfeit note printing and distribution racket on Sunday and arrested four persons. Police recovered fake notes of face value Rs 40.73 lakh from the accused who were trying to circulate the currency in the market.Police arrested Ravi Gandhi (30), a resident of Pandesara, Ajay Patel, Babulal alias Babloo Mahadev Vankhede (47) and Vasu alias Bangali Kashinath Karmakar (33), for printing and selling the counterfeit notes. Gandhi was running foreign study consultancy service and had suffered major losses. He had borrowed around Rs 70 lakh to pay debt and despite all attempts, he was unable to repay the loan. Hence, he planned to print money and sell. The accused told police that they were planning to sell the fake notes of Rs 3 lakh for Rs 1 lakh of originals.