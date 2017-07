National

Popular Marathi actor Priya Berde, wife of late actor Laxmikant Berde, was reportedly molested in a theatre hall in Mumbai. The incident took place when the actor was out with her daughter.According to an India.com report, a person sitting behind the actor started molesting her and later even assaulted her. The actor immediately alerted the theatre security after which the person was arrested. She also filed a police complaint against the accused. Police later clarified that the accused was drunk and was continuously disturbing the actor. Priya is a noted singer-dancer who routinely features in Marathi films.