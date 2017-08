National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

several outfits of Dalits, OBCs and Muslims (16 of them to be precise) led by former leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) held a meeting in Delhi on Sunday, August 6, to come up with a strategy to knock out the former chief minister of UP and jeopardise her "Bahujan" vote-bank.These outfits were brought together by the BSP supremo's former aide Naseemuddin Siddique and they formed a National Bahujan Alliance along with a coordination committee with former BSP MP Pramod Kuree.