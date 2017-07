ఎనిమిదేళ్లలో కేవలం 5సార్లే: మాయావతి గురించి షాకింగ్

National

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday, blaming the Chair for not allowing her to speak about the atrocities against Dalits. According to the PRS Legislative Research, she has raised the Dalit issue in the House in five debates out of 80 she participated in, since June 1, 2009 to April 12, 2017.