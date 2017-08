ఎక్కడ?: గణపతికి నైవేద్యంగా మంసాహారం, మద్యం!

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

While it is traditional to offer modaks and kosambris to Ganesha on Chaturthi , here is a village where liquor and non-vegetarian food are offered as "naivedya" to the deity. If you want to be part of this special Ganesha festival, then you have to head to Bhagyanagar village in Koppal district .