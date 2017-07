ఎదురెదురుగా వచ్చిన ఇండిగో, బీఎస్ఎఫ్ విమానాలు... త్రుటిలో తప్పిన పెను ప్రమాదం!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Civil aviation regulator DGCA on Friday initiated a probe into a near-miss between an IndiGo flight and an aircraft operated by a government agency at a height of 26,000 feet over Jammu and Kashmir.The central government owned aircraft is believed to be from BSF's fleet. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi was reported to be travelling on board the BSF aircraft. However, this could not be independently verified. The budget passenger carrier IndiGo in a statement said that its alert pilot and a state-of-the-art anti-collision system -TCAS-RA- installed on its aircraft helped avert the mid-air collision at a height of 26,000 feet.