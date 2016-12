Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2016, 10:08 [IST]

English summary

The split in the Yadav family in Uttar Pradesh is wide open. Saturday is crucial for the party as there are several meetings lined up to decide on the next course of elections. Akhilesh Yadav who was expelled from the party for six years will meet with his MLAs. This would be followed by a meeting of the MLAs with Mulayam Singh Yadav.