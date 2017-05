యూపీలో దారుణం: హిందూ బాలికతో పారిపోయాడని.. ముస్లిం యువకుడి బంధువుపై దాడి చేసి...

ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌ లోని బులంద్‌షహర్‌లో ఓ ముస్లింని కొందరు హిందూత్వ అతివాదులు కొట్టి చంపారు.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Suspected members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini allegedly lynched an elderly Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, the latest charge of vigilantism against the right-wing group founded by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Police said the suspects were enraged over a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl eloping last week and thrashed 55-year-old Gulam Mohammad on Tuesday when he was unable to divulge details of the absconding couple. The deputy inspector general of Meerut visited the spot and ordered local police to arrest the suspects immediately. The deceased man’s son lodged an FIR mentioning six unidentified Vahini men.