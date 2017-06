‘‘ఉదయం నవ్వుతూ మాట్లాడాడు... రాత్రయ్యేసరికి ఇలా..’’

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The family members of the tamil soldier Manivannan who died in a firing by kashmir terrorists here on Saturday Mid-Night were in a shock and contineously weeping while recollecting thoughts of their son. The villagers of teppanandal, tiruvannamalai district are also in a sad mood. Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family of soldier Manivannan, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday Mid-Night. Chief Minister EK Palaniswamy condoled the death of the jawan.