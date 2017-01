రైతులకు షాక్: గాంధీ బొమ్మ లేని రూ. 2000 నోట్లిచ్చిన బ్యాంక్!

చేతికందిన కొత్త రూ.2000 నోట్లను చూసిన రైతులు ఒక్కసారిగా ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురయ్యారు. ఎందుకంటే.. ఆ నోట్లపై జాతిపతి మహాత్మాగాంధీ బొమ్మ లేదు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Farmers from a remote village in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district were taken aback when they received newly printed Rs 2000 notes without the image of Mahatma Gandhi from a State Bank of India branch. They thought the notes were fake. But when bank officials were approached, they took back the notes and said they were "genuine".