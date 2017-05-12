అఖిలేష్.. ఇక చాలు దిగిపో: ములాయం, తండ్రీ కొడుకుల నడుమ మళ్లీ మొదలైన రగడ

ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ లో తండ్రీ కొడుకుల మధ్య మళ్లీ రగడ మొదలైంది. తన కొడుకు అఖిలేష్ యాదవ్‌ను పార్టీ అధ్యక్ష పదవి నుంచి దిగిపోవాలని సమాజ్‌వాదీ పార్టీ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు ములాయం సింగ్ యాదవ్ కోరారు.

English summary

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav today asked his son Akhilesh Yadav to step down as the party president. Mulayam Singh Yadav criticised the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for failing to keep his promise as SP president.Mulayam Singh said that Akhilesh has not kept his promise of returning the party presidency in three months after the election. Speaking to India Today in Agra today, Mulayam Singh said, "Akhilesh had taken the party presidency in his hands after assuring him that he would return it me in three months. But, now he is retracting from his promise."