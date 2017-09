బుల్లెట్ ట్రైన్ టిక్కెట్ ధరెంత? ఏయే స్టేషన్లలో ఆగుతుందో తెలుసా?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The high-speed rail was envisioned by PM Modi to take Indian Railways towards most modern technologies like the developed countries. With Indian Railways adopting such technologies, the bullet train was an endeavour to bring economic growth and prosperity in the country. The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project will entail an estimated cost of Rs. 1,10,000 crore. The fare of a first class ticket between Mumbai to Ahmedabad ranges between Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,000. Thus, the fare structure of the bullet train is expected to range anywhere between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, depending on their speed. On the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route, total 12 stations have been proposed that include Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. And, if the bullet train will stop at all 12 stations, then it will cover the distance in two hours and fifty-eight minutes. A total of 24 high-speed trains will be imported from Japan and then rest of the rakes will be manufactured in India.