ముంబై పేలుళ్ళ కేసు: అబూ సలేంకు ఉరిశిక్ష ఎందుకు వేయలేదంటే?

Abu Salem escaped from death penalty in mumbai blasts.TADA court said thatWe had to give an assurance to Portugal that he will not be given death sentence. Without this assurance, he could not have been extradited. Once life imprisonment is given in Portugal, he cannot be kept imprisoned beyond 25 years. He has been convicted of 123 of IPC added with 302, and Section 32 of TADA. The maximum sentence is death sentence but this man cannot be awarded death sentence. This is because of the amendment in law in 1993. He is brought from a country where there is no death sentence