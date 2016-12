Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Visuals of passengers,who sustained minor injuries,being taken fr treatment aftr Jet Airways flight 9W2374 skidded off runway at Goa airport pic.twitter.com/bMHZbhPL5M

English summary

A Jet Airways aircraft with 154 passengers and 7 crew members onboard skidded off the runway at Dabolim airport on Tuesday. All passengers and crew have deplaned safely, Jet Airways said.