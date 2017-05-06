లైవ్ లో మహిళా న్యాయవాది ఆత్మహత్య యత్నం.. కాపాడిన పోలీసులు

ముంబైలో ఓ మహిళా న్యాయవాది ఫేస్‌బుక్‌ లైవ్‌లో ఆత్మహత్య యత్నానికి పాల్పడగా, ఆమె ప్రయత్నాన్ని పోలీసులు అడ్డుకున్నారు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Saturday, May 6, 2017, 18:19 [IST]

English summary

A month after a youth live streamed his suicide on Facebook before jumping to death, a woman lawyer in Mumbai attempted to end her life in the similar way but was stopped by cops in time, police said on Saturday. 32-year-old Priyanka Jethalal Maru had planned to jump off from the 18th floor of an under-construction building in Sewri area on Friday morning, police said. The woman was also seen shooting her video, they said. A resident of a nearby building quickly contacted the control room, following which a police team rushed to the spot and stopped her from taking this extreme step. Inspector Shalini Sharma, who is trained in handling such situations, was instrumental in dissuading Maru. After taking her in custody, police admitted her to a hospital in Parel. She is getting counselling, it said.