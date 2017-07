వినూత్నం: ప్లాస్టిక్ సీసాలు యంత్రంలో వేస్తే.. డిస్కౌంట్ కూపన్లు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Looking for a way to help the environment and get discounts while you shop? Your metro stations could show you the way. To reduce plastic pollution and encourage people to recycle, Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd has installed refrigerator-size machines that can ‘eat’ plastic bottles. Commuters who take the effort to use these machines will be rewarded with a 20%-25% discount on several clothing and eye-wear brands, among others. The crushers were installed on Monday at the DN Nagar, Andheri, Chakala, Marol Naka, Saki Naka and Ghatkopar metro stations, as they see the most commuters, an MMOPL spokesperson said.