ప్రధాని మోడీని కించపరిచిన ఏఐబీ కామిడి గ్రూప్, కేసు, ఎఫ్ఐఆర్, ఏం చేస్తారో చేసుకోండి !

National

Mallikarjuna

PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don't care what you think.

English summary

The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against All India Bakchod's Tanmay Bhat. The member of the comedy collective was booked for tweeting a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a Snapchat 'dog' filter.