16 ఏళ్ళ బాలుడిపై 8 మంది ఏడాదిగా అసహజ శృంగారం

English summary

A 16-year-old boy living in Andheri was allegedly raped by 15 boys over the past one year. In his complaint to the police, the victim said he finally confided in a friend when he felt “unbearable pain” two days ago after the last assault on June 26. The police have booked all 15 accused and detained seven of them.