పెళ్లి ప్రలోభం, రూ.కోట్లతో వచ్చానంటూ యువతికి మోసం, రూ.74 లక్షలు గోవిందా

A divorcee from Shivaji Park is the latest victim of the Nigerian gang that dues women by meeting them on matrimonial websites. The woman said that she transferred Rs 74 laks into the fraudster’s account after he said she had to ‘bail him out’ of a sticky situation at the airport as per reports by The Times of India. A common ploy that theses fraudsters use, security agencies were shocked by the number of women who fell prey to this trick, across the country. The gang’s target are divorcees and despite the large number of women who have been victimized by this gang, the matrimonial sites have not yet put any system in place to weed out these con men.