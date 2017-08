National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

To save her daughter-in-law from her son’s beatings, a 45-year-old woman allegedly strangled him to death at Mankhurd on Tuesday evening. She was arrested on the following day. Anwari Idrisi stayed with the son’s body for the entire night, said the police. According to the Mankhurd police, Nadeem Naim, 25, lived with his mother, wife, two elder brothers and their wives in Ambedkar chawl. Around two years ago, Nadeem married an Allahabad woman who was unaware of his addiction to drugs. Fed up with his drug addiction and beatings, the wife left her in-laws’ house after five months.