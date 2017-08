National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A 20-year-old woman from Udhna in Surat, Divya Anil Oza, travelled in long-distance trains without food and water for three days to escape torture by her in-laws, said police. The woman fell unconscious in the Porbander-Mumbai Saurashtra Janta Express on Saturday. Alert passengers informed police inspector Pramod Babar of Palghar GRP, who then got Oza admitted to a government hospital in Boisar.