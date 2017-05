‘‘అవి బలహీన క్షణంలో వచ్చిన కన్నీళ్లు కావు.. అండ చూసుకుని వచ్చిన ఆనందభాష్పాలు’’

బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే తనపై దూషణకు దిగిన సమయంలో తాను బలహీన మనస్కురాలై కన్నీళ్లు పెట్టుకోలేదని, నిజానికి అవి ఆనందభాష్పాలని ఐపీఎస్‌ అధికారిణి చారు నిఘమ్‌ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

English summary

Following a verbal spat with BJP MLA Radha Mohan Agrawal, emotional IPS Charu Nigam on Monday said that "her tears are not her weakness." "I am not weak because I had tears in my eyes. It was due to the tenderness associated with women," Nigam posted on Facebook. "My training has not taught me to be weak. I just did not expect that SP city Ganesh Saha sir would outrightly reject the irrational argument and talk about my injury (sic)," the 2009 batch IPS officer said. "I was the senior-most officer in the police there but when sir came and stood by the force, I got emotional. The media has taken this stand because every one of them saw both incidents and this shows the positivity of the media in Gorakhpur. I am thankful to them to have shown the truth with least manipulation," she added.