National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

D.Roopa, Deputy Director General (Prisons) kicked off a storm by exposing the preferential treatment meted out to the jailed AIADMK leader V. Sasikala and the multi-crore stamp paper scam convict Abdul Kareem Telgi in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, the firebrand cop has alleged that "some officials" within her department are working against her to destroy the evidence she collected.