మళ్లీ మొదటికొచ్చింది: నాలుగు నెలల్లో నాగాలాండ్‌ మళ్లీ సంక్షోభం

Amid the leadership crisis in the ruling Nagaland People's Front, Governor P B Acharya has asked Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu to seek vote of confidence in the Assembly on or before July 15.Five months after the CM took charge, former Chief Minister TR Zeliang staked his claim to the government. Zeliang, claiming support of 41 of the 59 MLAs in the assembly, had on Sunday written to Acharya for inviting him to form a new NPF-led DAN government at the earliest.