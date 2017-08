ఇన్ఫోసిస్ సంక్షోభం: నీలేకని అమెరికా ట్రిప్ వాయిదా, అందరి మద్దతు

National

Srinivas G

English summary

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani may come back in the role of non-executive chairman of Infosys board, multiple sources familiar with the development told ET NOW. Nilekani is "seriously considering" a formal role and has postponed a 2-month visit to the US to stay back in Bengaluru and discuss the contours.