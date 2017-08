National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Nandan Nilekani is back at Infosys, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the company's board of directors. His appointment was shortly followed by the resignations of former board Chairman R Seshasayee, Director Jeffrey Lehman and Vice Chairman and former CEO Vishal Sikka. Co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan resigned too, along with two other directors, but he will stay on the board as Independent Director. Nilekani's appointment as the Chairman of Infosys's board of directors comes at a time when the second biggest IT company in India is going through a rough phase. Former CEO Vishal Sikka stepped down following continuous jibes from Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. Infosys shares tanked, wiping off Rs 34,000 crores from company's market capitalisation.