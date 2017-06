Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AIADMK Propaganda Incharge attacked former chief minister of tamil nadu O.Panneerselvam here on Tuesday infront of press reporters. He commented that Pannerselvam is a waste fellow. When he was in CM seat he didn't open about Jayalalitha's death. Infact Panneer also present for the AIADMK's general body meeting where Sasikala was elected as General Secretary for the party.